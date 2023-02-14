Mizzou researchers release wearable health tracking device

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV) -- Mizzou researchers working at NextGen Precision Health Institute just released a wearable health-tracking device.

The goal is for long-term monitoring. The device is made to be comfortable enough so that you forget you’re wearing it.

The medical technology is in its early stages of development. The device is customizable to examine a variety of health issues and diseases. It can be worn by both healthy and sick people.

The research team got a $2.6 million grant in December from the National Institutes of Health to help fund the research. The team has continued to receive additional grants over time for each phase.

More information about the research can be found on the University of Missouri’s website.

