Police: Skeletal remains found near Arc of the Ozarks on Kansas Expressway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating after Arc of the Ozarks staff found skeletal remains near the property.

According to authorities, the remains were found near a wooded area on Kansas Expressway, north of Sunshine Street.

Officers were sent to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.