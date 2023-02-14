Police: Skeletal remains found near Arc of the Ozarks on Kansas Expressway

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating after Arc of the Ozarks staff found skeletal remains near the property.

According to authorities, the remains were found near a wooded area on Kansas Expressway, north of Sunshine Street.

Officers were sent to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

