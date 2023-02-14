Prosecutors charge man for robbing Springfield nail salon

Prosecutors charged Ray Genel with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man recently released from prison faces new charges, accused of robbing a nail salon.

Prosecutors charged Ray Genel with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Investigators say Genel entered the Zen Nail Salon in the 2500 block of South Campbell on February 9 with a weapon and demanded money. Officers caught up with him a few blocks away. 

Genel remains in the Greene County Jail without bond.

In October 2016, Genel pleaded guilty to stealing five guns from the “Fine Gun Room” at Bass Pro Shops. A judge sentenced him to nearly a decade in prison.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

