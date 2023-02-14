SEC implements new rules to speed up league baseball games

Arkansas defeats Stanford in the opening round of the College World Series
Arkansas defeats Stanford in the opening round of the College World Series(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is implementing new rules in an effort to speed up league games.

The SEC will put batters and pitchers on a 30-second timer after the conclusion of each play. The batter must be in the box and ready at the 10-second mark and the pitcher has to begin his motion before the 30 seconds expire.

The rules apply only to SEC games, which start in March and include the league tournament.

Coaches also will be placed on a 30-second timer for mound visits, starting when the coach leaves the dugout or a defensive player leaves his position to walk to the mound. After that, the NCAA’s 20-second pitch clock will start.

Visits that include a doctor or trainer evaluating a potential medical issue won’t have to abide by the 30-second clock.

New pitchers coming into the game either at the start of an inning or mid-inning have two minutes and 30 seconds after leaving the bullpen. Then the 20-second pitch clock starts.

SEC games will also now operate with a 10-run mercy rule that takes effect after the seventh inning.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in the Hole/Courtesy: Silver Dollar City
Silver Dollar City announces 2023 grand finale for original Fire in the Hole ride
Springfield police investigating body found near Kansas Expressway.
Police: Skeletal remains found near Arc of the Ozarks on Kansas Expressway
There is a heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield near Glenstone Avenue.
Heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Chad...
Henne announces retirement following Chiefs’ Super Bowl win
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Kansas City officer shot, hurt after Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of...
Chiefs revel in Super Bowl win, then get into offseason work
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak speaks at Winter Warm-Up at Busch...
Mozeliak agrees to extension with Cardinals, hints at “change coming” to baseball operations department
O-Zone: Sparta 64, Spokane 52
O-Zone: RepMo 46, Ozark 44