Springfield Habitat for Humanity kicks off 2023 Women Build

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The 2023 Women build starts today. Groups of women in the community are coming together to build a home for a family to give them shelter and stability.

The first Women Build was in 1991 when the first Habitat for Humanity home was built entirely by women. Since then, the Women Build program has continued to grow across international borders, empowering women everywhere to address affordable housing for themselves, their families, and their neighbors. Volunteers work under the guidance of skilled construction workers alongside other volunteers and future Habitat homeowners.

“Our focus this year is going to be on ally ship women empowerment, and community, just how a community can rally around and make something bigger happen than yourself,” said Amber Mueller, Habitat for Humanity Director of Development.

Shannon Joy, a local artist, will speak at the kickoff luncheon. Volunteers will begin building one mile away at 1327 W Catalpa in the following weeks.

It’s a three-bedroom home for a family of four who has not owned a home before,” said Muller. “So once this is said and done, they will have had sweat equity hours with us. They’ve gone through some education programs, and they will be working right alongside the people who are building as volunteers. They’ll be right here with them building their own home.”

The Women Build art with a kickoff luncheon at 2340 Grand Street, Springfield, MO 65802, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. If your group would like to volunteer, CLICK HERE. Shifts are available from 8:30-11:30 am, 12:30-3:30 pm, or 8:30 am3:30 pm from Wednesday-Saturday. For group scheduling or questions, contactvolunteer@habitatspringfieldmo.org.

