Springfield Valentine’s Day deals you’ll love

By Anna Johnson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Retailers and restaurants are offering Valentine’s Day deals that are sure to warm your heart.

Food:

Participating Krispy Kreme locations are offering a limited-edition dozen box with its new heart-shaped doughnuts made with Hershey’s chocolate. Local grocery stores will also offer heart-themed doughnuts, cupcakes and more.

Dunkin’: Special lineup includes the Brownie Batter Signature Latte, the Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte, heart-shaped donuts including the Brownie Batter Donut and Cupid’s Choice Donut, and the Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher.

Burger King: Get a BOGO Whopper if you’re a Royal Perks member.

Jamba: Get $2 off of two smoothies, juices and bowls for Jamba rewards members on Valentine’s Day.

Schlotzsky’s is offering Schlotzsky’s rewards members buy one, get one free Cinnabon at participating locations.

Wendy’s: Get any size fry free with mobile purchase Feb. 13-19.

Retail:

FTD is offering 30% off Valentine’s Day flowers and gifts with the option of same-day delivery from this florist.

ATT is offering up several deals for the day including $1000 of the iPhone 14.

Amazon: Find huge deals on Alexa-enabled devices, including Fire TVs, tablets, Echo Dots and Ring doorbell systems.

Samsung: Preorder the new 77″ Class S95C OLED 4K Smart TV online and receive free installation for a limited time.

Kate Spade: Shop new markdowns up to 40% off, including handbags, shoes and clothes.

Le Creuset is offering a free Heart Mug Set with a $250 cookware purchase using the promo code LOVE.

Pandora: For a limited time buy two jewelry items and get one jewelry item free, including Valentine’s Day designs.

Nordstrom: Save up to 50% off dresses, sweaters, boots and more from this retailer.

Macy’s: Get 20-50% off Valentine’s Day gifts during this retailer’s online sale.

