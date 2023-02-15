CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this accused car thief?

28-year-old Kaitlin N. Staley could be in the Republic area.
By Maria Neider
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Kaitlin Nicole Staley, 28 Photo taken May 2020
Kaitlin Nicole Staley, 28 Photo taken May 2020(Springfield Police Department)

The week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is an accused car thief. Kaitlin Nicole Staley is charged in Greene County with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. She’s 28-years-old, and could be in the Republic area. Springfield police say Staley also has ties to Nevada.

Officers describe her as approximately 5′02″ tall, 120 pounds, with blonde or brown hair, and green eyes. Staley has a piercing below her right eye. She also has the words, “hate” and “love” tattooed on her wrist with birds. Behind her right ear, she has stars tattooed, and flowers on her left ankle and foot.

If you’ve seen this woman or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for a tip that leads to her arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield police investigating body found near Kansas Expressway.
Police: Skeletal remains found near Arc of the Ozarks on Kansas Expressway
Fire in the Hole/Courtesy: Silver Dollar City
Silver Dollar City announces 2023 grand finale for original Fire in the Hole ride
There is a heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield near Glenstone Avenue.
Heavy police presence at a home in east Springfield
A warm day is forecast Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Wednesday Then Much Colder Thursday
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Chad...
Henne announces retirement following Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

Latest News

Free group grief counseling for students at Missouri State starts this week
Free group grief counseling for students at Missouri State starts this week
Grief support groups are now available to Missouri State Students for free at the Plaster...
Free group grief counseling for students at Missouri State starts this week
Live, Life, Well: The way men find strength
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) was fouled by Auburn guard Allen Flanigan (22) as he tried...
Broome, Johnson lead Auburn rout of Missouri