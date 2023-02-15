CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this accused car thief?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Kaitlin Nicole Staley, 28 Photo taken May 2020 (Springfield Police Department)

The week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is an accused car thief. Kaitlin Nicole Staley is charged in Greene County with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. She’s 28-years-old, and could be in the Republic area. Springfield police say Staley also has ties to Nevada.

Officers describe her as approximately 5′02″ tall, 120 pounds, with blonde or brown hair, and green eyes. Staley has a piercing below her right eye. She also has the words, “hate” and “love” tattooed on her wrist with birds. Behind her right ear, she has stars tattooed, and flowers on her left ankle and foot.

If you’ve seen this woman or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for a tip that leads to her arrest.

