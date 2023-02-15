Department of Natural Resources issues permits for Shannon County solid waste processing facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources issued construction and operating permits to ADP Waste LLC to construct and operate the Ozarks Waste Solutions Transfer Station in Shannon County.

The proposed processing facility will be operated as a solid waste transfer station. It will transfer municipal solid waste from collection vehicles to long-haul carriers for transport to permitted facilities. The facility will not be open to the public.

The facility will be located at 8777 Cherry St., approximately 1.4 miles north of U.S. 60 and 0.35 miles west on State Highway 19 in Shannon County near Winona.

The department reviews all applications submitted by cities, counties, and private owners to ensure that solid waste processing facilities are properly designed and constructed. Other technical factors that protect Missouri’s environment are also examined.

Questions and comments regarding the proposed transfer station or the department’s role in regulating solid waste processing facilities may be sent to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Waste Management Program, P.O. Box 176, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0176 or by phone to David Drilling, P.E., Chief, Permits Unit, at 800-361-4827 or 573-751-5401.

