Department of Natural Resources issues permits for Shannon County solid waste processing facility

Missouri Department of Resources
Missouri Department of Resources(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources issued construction and operating permits to ADP Waste LLC to construct and operate the Ozarks Waste Solutions Transfer Station in Shannon County.

The proposed processing facility will be operated as a solid waste transfer station. It will transfer municipal solid waste from collection vehicles to long-haul carriers for transport to permitted facilities. The facility will not be open to the public.

The facility will be located at 8777 Cherry St., approximately 1.4 miles north of U.S. 60 and 0.35 miles west on State Highway 19 in Shannon County near Winona.

The department reviews all applications submitted by cities, counties, and private owners to ensure that solid waste processing facilities are properly designed and constructed. Other technical factors that protect Missouri’s environment are also examined.

Questions and comments regarding the proposed transfer station or the department’s role in regulating solid waste processing facilities may be sent to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Waste Management Program, P.O. Box 176, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0176 or by phone to David Drilling, P.E., Chief, Permits Unit, at 800-361-4827 or 573-751-5401.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield police investigating body found near Kansas Expressway.
Police: Skeletal remains found near Arc of the Ozarks on Kansas Expressway
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gets dunked after their win against the Philadelphia...
CHIEFS PARADE: What you need to know for Wednesday’s parade
They barely knew each other at a Moline, Illinois high school but started dating almost 50...
Springfield couple gets married on Valentine’s Day after meeting on high school reunion Facebook page
With a front in the area, highs will range from the 50s over west-central and central Missouri...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big changes in the next 24 hours
Prosecutors charged James Anderson with three counts of sexual misconduct involving a child.
Deputies arrest Lawrence County man for exposing himself to kids on a school bus

Latest News

Creed Humphrey donned a "0 Sacks" shirt for the Super Bowl parade.
Offensive lineman wear ‘0 SACKS’ shirt at parade following dominant Super Bowl
With a front in the area, highs will range from the 50s over west-central and central Missouri...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big changes in the next 24 hours
Storms arriving tonight. Big cool down tomorrow
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Mahomes adds another Super Bowl comeback to his ledger