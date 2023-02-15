Donna Kelce celebrates Chiefs parade with All-Pro son Travis

Travis and Donna Kelce
Travis and Donna Kelce(Travis Kelce/Instagram)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Donna Kelce, the ever-popular mother to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was in town Wednesday for the parade to celebrate the Super Bowl champions.

Travis took a photo with his mother on Instagram and shared to his followers.

