EARLY SPRING? Flowers begin blooming in the Ozarks

Melissa Thomas/Willard, Mo.
Melissa Thomas/Willard, Mo.(KY3)
By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The types of flowers and plants budding and blooming are known to grow pre-maturely when temperatures rise, like daffodils, crocus, and jonquils.

It’s been a nice surprise during the so-called dead of winter, but they will likely pull back by the weekend due to the cold air moving in.

“You’re at the mercy of nature any time you’re dealing with any plants,” said Kevin Grzybowski, a Nursery Manager.

Kevin Grzybowski is the nursery manager at Wickman’s Garden Village. He says early bloomers tend to take advantage of the warm weather but are burned off as soon as winter rears its head again, which is inevitable in February. He says not to worry.

“Even if it does get damaged by the winter temperatures, it doesn’t mean the plant is necessarily going to die,” said Grzybowski.

He says there’s a good chance the blooms will return later in the spring when it warms back up.

Once we reach the middle and end of March, a sudden temperature drop becomes dangerous to fruit-bearing trees and flowering plants.

“Trees will begin to swell and have their green tip points, more flowers will start emerging, and at that point, as it approaches its natural time to flower, that is when you’ll have more damage to those leaves and flowers,” said Grzybowski. “That will take a little more of the health of that plant in the long term.”

He says the colder it is, the more damage is done.

Once we get into spring, it becomes essential to cover plants when temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing suddenly. At that point, a frost blanket or bucket can keep the plant warm enough overnight. Remember that you will have to remove the covering the following day to give the plant the sun and airflow it needs.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield police investigating body found near Kansas Expressway.
Police: Skeletal remains found near Arc of the Ozarks on Kansas Expressway
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gets dunked after their win against the Philadelphia...
CHIEFS PARADE: What you need to know for Wednesday’s parade
They barely knew each other at a Moline, Illinois high school but started dating almost 50...
Springfield couple gets married on Valentine’s Day after meeting on high school reunion Facebook page
With a front in the area, highs will range from the 50s over west-central and central Missouri...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big changes in the next 24 hours
Prosecutors charged James Anderson with three counts of sexual misconduct involving a child.
Deputies arrest Lawrence County man for exposing himself to kids on a school bus

Latest News

(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Activists rally behind Missouri lawmaker cut off in debate
Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri Capitol library closed due to safety concerns
Chiefs fan rally at Super Bowl Championship celebration in Kansas City.
PICTURES: Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate another Super Bowl with parade
Skyy Moore points to friends in the crowd during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration in...
PICTURES: Chiefs fans celebrate Super Bowl championship at downtown KC parade