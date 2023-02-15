Free group grief counseling for students at Missouri State starts this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Grief support groups are now free to Missouri State Students at the Plaster Student Union counseling center.

The groups will meet twice a month from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will be led by the local nonprofit Lost and Found Grief Center. Lost and Found says the new program is funded through private donations, grants, and ARPA funds.

“For the first time, we are taking our grief support groups that we do and are bringing it to campus,” said Jen Nelson, Lost, and Found Grief Center. ”We have offered a young adult group here in our building before, but we just weren’t seeing the college population coming to us.”

Jen Nelson with the Lost and Found Grief Center says college students face many barriers when getting help, like transportation, money, and class schedules.

”When you think about a population of 20,000 plus students on Missouri State’s campus, around 10% of that population is impacted by a death,” said Nelson.

Grief counselors say suicide and drug overdoses are two growing causes of death in Missouri.

“In the last year, more kids are losing parents because of an accidental drug overdoses,” said Nelson. “We want to be there to offer the support to a number that will, unfortunately, keep growing.”

Students on Missouri State’s campus say they are grateful that this service is available.

”I think that mental health should be a number one priority,” said Hollie Bickel, who is a psychology major at Missouri State. “I’m happy more resources are coming to campus.”

