High-speed crash injures 2 at busy Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a high-speed crash in a busy section of Springfield.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on South Glenstone near Independence.

Deputies say they clocked the truck traveling 100 miles per hour on U.S. 60. They said when the truck exited onto Glenstone Avenue, the driver hit the back of another vehicle.

Deputies say two people suffered minor injuries.

