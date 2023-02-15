Man pleads guilty to misdemeanor 4th-degree assault charge

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge involving a case on the campus of Missouri State University in the spring of 2018.

The Greene County prosecutor amended a misdemeanor sexual abuse charge to a fourth-degree misdemeanor assault charge against Kyal Millentree.

A judge sentenced him to 15 days in jail, which he had served.

