Man pleads guilty to misdemeanor 4th-degree assault charge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge involving a case on the campus of Missouri State University in the spring of 2018.

The Greene County prosecutor amended a misdemeanor sexual abuse charge to a fourth-degree misdemeanor assault charge against Kyal Millentree.

A judge sentenced him to 15 days in jail, which he had served.

