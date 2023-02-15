Missouri lawmakers debate different pay for different teachers; one superintendent fears drawbacks

By Marina Silva
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - One Missouri House member filed a proposal allowing school districts to have a differentiated pay scale for teachers.

“This is addressing what we call hard-to-staff areas and hard-to-staff schools. One thing we know is that some positions are harder than others,” said State Rep. Ed Lewis, a Republican from Moberly.

One superintendent worries about what this would mean for teachers all working together. She fears teachers of popular subjects could get paid less no matter their experience.

“If you’re willing to pay this person more money, and this person less money, and they’re teaching the same number of kids every day, it seems like that discrepancy would really, you know, force competition among public educators,” said Dr. Rachelle Jennings, Superintendent of Joel E Barber.

The bill hasn’t made it out of a House committee yet but could come up again this week. If it passes there, it will move to the whole house for debate.

