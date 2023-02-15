Missouri man accused of confining woman faces new charges

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man accused of keeping a woman hidden in his basement while repeatedly sexually assaulting her was indicted by a grand jury on nine new charges, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Timothy M. Haslett, of Excelsior Springs, was indicted on one count of rape, four counts of sodomy, two counts of second-degree assault and one count each of kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child, Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said.

Haslett, 40, is being held in the Clay County Detention Center on a $3 million bond. If found guilty, he faces up to five life sentences and another 36 years in prison.

The charges supersede charges of rape, kidnapping, and assault filed after Haslett was arrested in October when a woman told investigators she was raped repeatedly while being held captive in his basement for about a month.

“We would not be here today if not for the bravery of one woman and the tireless efforts of 16 different agencies,” Thompson said.

He said law enforcement officers have followed more than 100 leads and spent more than 1,200 hours on the case, but he said the investigation continues.

Court documents say the child endangerment charge stems from leaving unsecured weapons accessible to the child, KSHB-TV reported.

Thompson declined to comment on whether detectives are investigating the possibility of other possible victims.

Haslett’s public defender, Tiffany Leuty, did not return a call seeking comment. Haslett’s next court hearing is scheduled for Friday.

The woman, who has not been named, said she escaped when Haslett left the house to take his child to school and then ran to a neighbor’s home for help.

At the time, the victim was wearing latex lingerie and a metal collar with what appeared to be a padlock on the front, according to court documents.

In January, the Excelsior Springs Police Department said it was looking for 36-year-old Jaynie M. Crosdale as a potential witness in the case. Thompson said Tuesday that police continue to look for Crosdale.

