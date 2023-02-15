Offensive lineman wear ‘0 SACKS’ shirt at parade following dominant Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the defining statistics of the Chiefs Super Bowl performance was the number of times Patrick Mahomes took a sack.

The answer? Zero.

After the game, offensive lineman Orlando Brown, Jr. tweeted “0 sacks, put in on a f — T Shirt.”

And that’s exactly what happened.

Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Brown were all seen with shirts at Wednesday’s parade putting the context of the tweet on a shirt.

Put it on a t shirt baby!!!! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Hg9a7p0XQA — Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) February 15, 2023

