Offensive lineman wear ‘0 SACKS’ shirt at parade following dominant Super Bowl

Published: Feb. 15, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the defining statistics of the Chiefs Super Bowl performance was the number of times Patrick Mahomes took a sack.

The answer? Zero.

After the game, offensive lineman Orlando Brown, Jr. tweeted “0 sacks, put in on a f — T Shirt.”

And that’s exactly what happened.

Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Brown were all seen with shirts at Wednesday’s parade putting the context of the tweet on a shirt.

