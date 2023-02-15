Offensive lineman wear ‘0 SACKS’ shirt at parade following dominant Super Bowl
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the defining statistics of the Chiefs Super Bowl performance was the number of times Patrick Mahomes took a sack.
The answer? Zero.
After the game, offensive lineman Orlando Brown, Jr. tweeted “0 sacks, put in on a f — T Shirt.”
And that’s exactly what happened.
Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Brown were all seen with shirts at Wednesday’s parade putting the context of the tweet on a shirt.
