SPONSORED The Place: Submissions open for February Pet of the Month

By Alyssa Kelly
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Congratulations to our January Pet of the Month, Char-Char! Submissions are open right now for February! Be sure to dress your pet in their Valentine’s Day best and submit it into our contest at ky3.com/contests to win $50 to Pet Supplies Plus and $50 to give to a local rescue.

