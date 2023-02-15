SPONSORED The Place: Submissions open for February Pet of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Congratulations to our January Pet of the Month, Char-Char! Submissions are open right now for February! Be sure to dress your pet in their Valentine’s Day best and submit it into our contest at ky3.com/contests to win $50 to Pet Supplies Plus and $50 to give to a local rescue.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.