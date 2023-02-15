Springfield couple gets married on Valentine’s Day after meeting on high school reunion Facebook page

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a perfect Valentine’s Day story with unexpected love, a wedding on the holiday, a happy ending after a long wait...and a little bit of serendipity as well.

Valentine’s Day at the Stone Chapel on the Drury University campus saw 65 year-old Cathy Schuttler and 66 year-old Dirk Fisher tying the knot in a marriage made....from the internet. Not a dating app, but a Facebook reunion page from a Moline, Illinois high school they attended together back in the 1970′s.

“We were acquainted with each other and said ‘Hi’ in the hallways,” Dirk recalled. “But beyond that it wasn’t like we dated or were close friends in high school. And she moved to Nebraska between our junior and senior year.”

So they went on with their lives.

Dirk remained in Moline as a father of five before his first marriage eventually ended in divorce. Cathy got married and lived in West Plains for 27 years raising four children before her husband’s medical condition forced them to move to Springfield to be closer to the care he needed.

“I lost my husband from a terminal disease and I was feeling lonely,” Cathy said. “I was wondering where my friends were that I went to high school with because I wanted to reach out to some people. So I went on Facebook and requested to be in the group on our reunion page.”

It just so happened that Dirk was on the reunion committee and was an administrator for the Facebook page.

“I chit-chat with everyone I admit to the group,” he explained. “And Cathy and I talked for a few days, then a few weeks and then a few months. Finally she said, ‘We need to meet!’”

“I told him, ‘I’m going to be in the Quad Cities, why don’t you ask me out on a date?’” Cathy added with a laugh.

The two quickly realized they had a lot in common from their love of the outdoors to antiquing and gardening.

“He asked if I minded expanding the garden so he could have some space,” Cathy said. “And I’m like, ‘Hey, you can’t eat grass and neither one of us like to mow, so make the whole back yard a garden as far as I’m concerned!’”

And there certainly has been a feeling of serendipity...that this union was meant to be.

“Sometimes it’s like we’re reading each other’s minds,” Cathy said. “There were times when I was feeling very lonely and I was wishing I would hear from him. And within minutes I would hear from him. That didn’t just happen once. It happened frequently.”

So three years after they started dating, Cathy Schuttler became Cathy Fisher on Valentine’s Day.

“It’s a great joy to meet the two of you and hear about your love story,” said Drury Chaplin Peter Browning, who officiated the ceremony. “And on Valentine’s Day it is so dear for us to celebrate this marital union. Finding that special person in the second half of life is an extraordinary gift. When we think of romantic love we often think of the first half of life. But the deepest connection is often in the second.”

“I knew after our first date there was a special spark,” Cathy said in her vows that she composed herself. “It didn’t take long to know that meeting you felt like coming home. There’s no other place I’d rather be than in your life, in your arms and by your side forever. I can’t imagine life without you in it. And like the song says I’d rather live in your world than without you in mine. I’m lucky to be marrying my best friend and ask God to keep you safe and healthy.”

As for concerns about getting married later in life?

“There are concerns about losing family and some day losing one another,” Cathy admitted. “But I think we realize we want to be there for the other person.”

The couple will reside in Springfield and say they have no regrets about not having married each other back in their younger years.

Both pointed out they’re not the same people they were in high school.

“I’m quicker to laugh, smile and enjoy life now,” Dirk said. “I try to look at the bright side of things.”

“I’m a lot more understanding and mellower than I was back then,” Cathy said. “I let a lot of things go and I’m not as demanding. I think it’s good that I learned these lessons along the way.”

