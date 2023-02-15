STUDY: Arkansas workers owed $1.3 billion in unpaid overtime

A study from law firm Bisnar Chase revealed the average Arkansas employee in the private sector...
A study from law firm Bisnar Chase revealed the average Arkansas employee in the private sector worked approximately 2.4 hours of unpaid overtime per week over 2022.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – If you feel like you’ve been earning less for longer hours compared to your parents, you aren’t alone.

A study from law firm Bisnar Chase revealed the average Arkansas employee in the private sector worked approximately 2.4 hours of unpaid overtime per week over 2022.

Based on the number of exempt workers in the state and its median wage, this means $1,370,438,255 in backpay is owed to Arkansas workers.

The study went on to say 96% of Americans believed that being remunerated for overtime is a “basic human right”.

You can view an interactive map showing overtime owed across the country by clicking here.

