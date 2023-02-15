ON YOUR SIDE: Garage door panels recalled

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check your garage for these recalled door openers.

The Chamberlain Group recalled LiftMaster myQ garage door control panels, sold individually or with wall-mount residential jackshaft garage door openers. LiftMaster and myQ are printed on the front of the black control panels. The company manufactured the recalled panels between March 2022 and October 2022.

CLICK HERE for the list of models impacted.

Consumers should immediately contact the Chamberlain Group to receive a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit includes a replacement garage door control panel and installation instructions. Installation instructions can also be found at https://support.chamberlaingroup.com.

The company sold the models at The Home Depot, Lowes, Menards, and other stores and distributors nationwide from March 2022 through October 2022 for about $60 when sold as an accessory, and between $500 and $700, when sold as a bundle.

