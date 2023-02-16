2 injured from a damaging storm in Marion County, Ark.

BRUNO, Ark. (KY3) - The National Weather Service will survey storm damage in northern Arkansas on Thursday.

Marion County, Ark. Emergency Management reports two people suffered minor injuries when storms knocked a home off its foundation in the Bruno area. The storm moved the two-story home about 50 yards.

The storm also damaged five other barns in the area. Road crews spent much of the morning clearing tree limbs from roads in Marion County.

The storm also knocked down trees in neighboring Baxter County and southern Missouri.

