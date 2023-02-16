2 killed in Tennessee National Guard helicopter crash, officials say

Law enforcement and emergency personnel are on the scene of a helicopter crash in Harvest. (WAFF)
By Javon Williams and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Officials say there were no survivors after a Black Hawk helicopter crashed near a highway in Alabama.

The helicopter belonged to the Tennessee National Guard, sources familiar with the matter told WAFF.

U.S. military officials said two people on board were killed in the crash.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc., says the call of the crash came in at 3:01 p.m. and happened at the intersection of Burwell Road and Highway 53.

Video from a doorbell camera from a WAFF viewer captured the moment the helicopter crashed.

Footage from a doorbell camera shows when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Harvest.

Webster says the helicopter caught fire upon impact.

WAFF reports no cars or pedestrians were injured as a result of the crash.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says traffic will experience heavy delays in the area and roads south of Highway 53 are currently closed.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield police investigating body found near Kansas Expressway.
Police: Skeletal remains found near Arc of the Ozarks on Kansas Expressway
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gets dunked after their win against the Philadelphia...
CHIEFS PARADE: What you need to know for Wednesday’s parade
They barely knew each other at a Moline, Illinois high school but started dating almost 50...
Springfield couple gets married on Valentine’s Day after meeting on high school reunion Facebook page
A few thunderstorms are possible tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few Storms Tonight
Chiefs fan rally at Super Bowl Championship celebration in Kansas City.
PICTURES: Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate another Super Bowl with parade

Latest News

Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at shopping mall.
Police respond to reports of shooting at Texas mall
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the...
Royals’ Brady Singer loses in salary arbitration
Lake Ozark, Mo., Police Department adds incentives to hire new officers.
Lake Ozark (Mo.) Police Dept. looking to add hiring incentives
FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020.
NCAA asks US appeals court to block pay for student-athletes