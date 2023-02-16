Ash Grove Schools asking voters to approve $9 million in potential upgrades on April ballot

Ash Grove citizens will decide if $9 million will go to their school district.
Ash Grove citizens will decide if $9 million will go to their school district.
By Liam Garrity
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in the Ash Grove School District have a big decision coming in April.

The school is asking to raise the tax levy to raise $9.4 million. The money would pay for new classrooms, a new gym and safe room, and other improvements.

The district hopes these additions will also help future generations of students. Parents say the current schools are outdated. Parents Jeremy Barnett and Sydney Cook are for the additions.

“I think it’s a fantastic idea,” said Barnett. “Everybody in the town should be for it. I think it’ll really make a great improvement in our town. More classroom space, more gym space for all the kids.”

”I went to school here when I was a kid, and I don’t think it had much since then, and that’s been a long time ago,” said Cook. “So new classrooms and a gym would be awesome for the kids.”

If approved, it would raise the property tax levy by 30 cents per $100 of the assessed value of the real and personal property. That means an increase in taxes for your home and vehicles.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

