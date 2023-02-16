Barry County leaders break ground on new jail & sheriff’s office

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - County leaders in Barry County broke ground on a new jail and sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Danny Boyd says the new facility will hold about 100 inmates. It will also house a place to accommodate inmates with mental health concerns. Sheriff Boyd believes the improved facility will help with employee recruitment and retention.

County leaders estimate the cost at $17 million. Work should finish in July 2024.

The county will also build a new health department on the same site.

