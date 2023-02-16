Bicyclist struck by a vehicle at Springfield intersection

Police are investigating a crash involving a van at a Springfield intersection.
Police are investigating a crash involving a van at a Springfield intersection.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a van at a Springfield intersection on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to National and Lakewood around 6:30 p.m. Police say the crash happened in the intersection.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries. Emergency crews transported him to a Springfield hospital.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

