Bicyclist struck by a vehicle at Springfield intersection
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a van at a Springfield intersection on Wednesday night.
Officers responded to National and Lakewood around 6:30 p.m. Police say the crash happened in the intersection.
The bicyclist suffered serious injuries. Emergency crews transported him to a Springfield hospital.
