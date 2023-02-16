The city of Branson hires Lisa Rau as its communications director

BRANSON, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The city of Branson hired Lisa Rau as Communications Director. She began the new job on March 15.

Rau joins the city after working at Silver Dollar City as its publicity & public relations director. Before Silver Dollar City, Rau was an award-winning news reporter and weather anchor at KY3.

The communications director will work to strengthen outreach and communication channels that promote and present Branson’s unique brand, reputation, and entertainment and business offerings to community residents, press, partners, and visitors.

“Lisa is a communications icon who has drastically moved the bar in a positive direction for Silver Dollar City and for the Branson area as a whole,” said Branson Mayor Larry Milton. “To have someone of her magnitude join the City of Branson is an incredible opportunity. She is passionate about Branson, and I am thrilled she has chosen to continue to serve our community,” Mayor Milton said.

“Lisa brings an unparalleled amount of positivity and energy to this position. Her inside knowledge and expertise of both the community and this field will help us in our efforts to move the city forward with vision and leadership,” said Branson City Administrator Cathy Stepp.

“I’m really looking forward to participating on Branson’s leadership team,” said Rau. “This is an outstanding way to serve our community while continuing to be part of the ever-evolving story of our world-class destination that offers visitors multi-faceted family entertainment, along with a wonderful lifestyle for those who reside here,” said Rau.

Rau worked at Silver Dollar City Attractions for more than three decades representing the internationally-awarded theme park for more than half its existence. She is one of only two to have ever held the position of leading publicity efforts. During her tenure, she obtained prestigious awards, including international Brass Rings (IAAPA) for public relations efforts, a Mid-America Emmy for video storytelling, and several American Advertising Awards (ADDY) for broadcast advertising campaigns.

