City of Springfield honors crossing guards

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city’s SGF Yields pedestrian safety program is partnering with Springfield Public Schools to celebrate Crossing Guard Appreciation Day.

Rain or shine crossing guards help keep our kids and community safe. On Thursday the City of Springfield and Springfield Public Schools is recognizing these public servants Thursday for the role they play in protecting pedestrians.

Crossing guards are part of the SGF Yields program. Since the program’s launch, pedestrians report that more cars are stopping and paying attention when people walking or riding a bike are crossing the street.

“We really want them to feel appreciated,” said Mandy Buettgen-Quinn, Traffic Safety Professional for the City of Springfield. “It’s important that parents and the neighbors maybe even stop or at least wave hello and say they appreciate them because they are a safety net for their children there. And it’s not just crossing the street but also other safety risks that might be and our guards are alert and we’re working on forming relationships with the schools as well and so it just adds to the safety net of each child.”

CrossSafe, the contracting agency that helps the City manage crossing guards, still needs crossing guards and substitute guards to fill a handful of open crossing locations. Crossing guard shifts are typically 55 minutes in the morning and 35 minutes in the afternoon on all days school is in session. Guards are paid $15.41 per hour with training provided. Those interested must be willing to work outside in all weather conditions and be able to stand for 1-2 hours at a time and hold a stop paddle. To learn more and apply, call 417-619-2899.

