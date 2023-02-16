Fact Finders: Who tracks which countries own farmland in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers are sorting through about a dozen proposals to limit foreign ownership of farmland in the Show Me State. One of our viewers wants to know; does anyone track which foreigners own the farmland?

A 1978 law requires foreign investors who acquire, transfer or hold an interest in U.S. agricultural land to report the holdings to The US Department of Agriculture.

We requested the data from the USDA and put it on this map.

Based on what we found (see map), the counties in red on the map have the most foreign-owned farmland. That includes more than 62 hundred acres in Barry County and more than 64 hundred acres in Taney County.

The records we received from The USDA list have owner names in the Ozarks, like the Missouri Walnut Company owned by a business in China. Focal Dairies out of New Zealand. And Shell Pipeline Company from the United Kingdom. When we broke down the records, we found Italy owned the most acres overall in Missouri, followed by Canada and then China.

But it’s likely not the full picture. Gray’s Investigate T-V also looked at this question. We’re told, in dozens of counties in Missouri, Investigate TV found no matches when comparing federal and county records, “None of the farms registered with the federal government as foreign-owned appeared in county-level records with foreign addresses.”

There are members of Congress concerned about a potential gap in data.

“They are raising concerns,” commented Attorney Micah Brown of The National Agricultural Law Center. “That you know, maybe USDA doesn’t have the capabilities right now with the tools that they have. The resources that they have to accurately track data.”

“I think COVID really did open a lot of folks’ eyes,” explained Missouri Democratic House member Crystal Quade of Greene County. “Okay, what happens if we can’t import things that we need? What does that do to our country and our state? And you know, when we’re talking about food insecurity and whether we have access to it, that is the most important thing when it comes to that and farming.”

State Rep. Crystal Quade is the sponsor of House Bill 707. This bill would halt future purchases by foreigners or foreign companies after August of this year. The Missouri House will look at four foreign land ownership bills in the coming days.

Does anyone track which foreigners own the farmland and where? Yes. The USDA tracks this. But there are concerns, as you heard, about gaps in the data and the accuracy of all the data.

