Firefighters describe house fire in Springfield Thursday morning as suspicious

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters describe a house fire in east Springfield as suspicious.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of East Cherry Street Court near Glenstone and Cherry. The fire did extensive damage to the home.

Police say they are investigating a possible domestic disturbance tied to the fire. Police located a woman involved nearby. They say they are searching for a man inside the home during the fire.

