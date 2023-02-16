Firefighters describe house fire in Springfield Thursday morning as suspicious

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters describe a house fire in east Springfield as suspicious.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of East Cherry Street Court near Glenstone and Cherry. The fire did extensive damage to the home.

Police say they are investigating a possible domestic disturbance tied to the fire. Police located a woman involved nearby. They say they are searching for a man inside the home during the fire.

