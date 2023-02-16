Greene County sheriff sees increase in violent crimes with kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you think KY3 reports on more shootings and violence these days, you’re right. Law enforcement says within the last year, there has been an uptick in violence, especially among young people.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott calls it alarming. He does not know the reasons why, but more kids are getting put in handcuffs.

“We have victims. Some of them die, and some of them live. It’s kind of scary right now,” said Sheriff Arnott.

“What we’ve seen is young people being so quick to get violent. Whereas in years past, we’ve not seen that. There are no thoughts of consequences. Or thought of what is beyond their target,” he said.

He said there’s a rise in gang-related shootings with young people under the age of eighteen.

“Some had an intended victims. Others were at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Sheriff Arnott said.

Sheriff Arnott adds investigators noticed something else with these new cases when it comes to firearms.

“They didn’t obtain them by going to the gun store. They obtained them by breaking into your car or house and by stealing someone else’s weapons. (Being) tough on crime is probably the direction we need to focus. And hope that we can come up with some ideas with the school systems and children division, and put our heads together and see how we can prevent it,” he said.

The topic was recently discussed at a meeting with community leaders hosted by the Community Partnership of the Ozarks. We’ll keep you posted if another meeting is scheduled.

