Greene County sheriff sees increase in violent crimes with kids

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott says more kids are committing violent crimes.
Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott says more kids are committing violent crimes.(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you think KY3 reports on more shootings and violence these days, you’re right. Law enforcement says within the last year, there has been an uptick in violence, especially among young people.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott calls it alarming. He does not know the reasons why, but more kids are getting put in handcuffs.

“We have victims. Some of them die, and some of them live. It’s kind of scary right now,” said Sheriff Arnott.

“What we’ve seen is young people being so quick to get violent. Whereas in years past, we’ve not seen that. There are no thoughts of consequences. Or thought of what is beyond their target,” he said.

He said there’s a rise in gang-related shootings with young people under the age of eighteen.

“Some had an intended victims. Others were at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Sheriff Arnott said.

Sheriff Arnott adds investigators noticed something else with these new cases when it comes to firearms.

“They didn’t obtain them by going to the gun store. They obtained them by breaking into your car or house and by stealing someone else’s weapons. (Being) tough on crime is probably the direction we need to focus. And hope that we can come up with some ideas with the school systems and children division, and put our heads together and see how we can prevent it,” he said.

The topic was recently discussed at a meeting with community leaders hosted by the Community Partnership of the Ozarks. We’ll keep you posted if another meeting is scheduled.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New development in West Springfield shows plans.
New shopping development could be coming to west Springfield
Wheeler's Furniture store, which started in the late 1920's under a different name in downtown...
Furniture store with 90-plus year history in Springfield is closing its doors
They barely knew each other at a Moline, Illinois high school but started dating almost 50...
Springfield couple gets married on Valentine’s Day after meeting on high school reunion Facebook page
The wind will blow between 20-30 mph at times, keeping our wind chill mainly in the 20s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny But Cold Friday
Chiefs fan rally at Super Bowl Championship celebration in Kansas City.
PICTURES: Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate another Super Bowl with parade

Latest News

High temperatures will run in the low 40s Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny But Cold Friday
OTC launching projects to address 2 worker shortages
Former Laclede County sheriff is honored 150 years after his death.
Former Laclede County Sheriff to be honored at National Wall for Fallen Officers in Washington, D.C.
Ash Grove Schools asking voters to approve $9 million in potential upgrades on April ballot