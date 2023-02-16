High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’

Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on Thursday.(KCTV5)
By KCTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A Missouri high school teacher has died in a head-on crash Thursday morning.

KCTV reports that 47-year-old Rachel Stone, a physical education and health teacher at Lee’s Summit High School, died after being struck by a tractor-trailer on an icy highway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2012 Freightliner lost control on Highway 50 near Missouri Route 7 at about 6:45 a.m.

The truck was reportedly headed east when it crossed the median and into oncoming traffic where it struck Stone’s 2021 Chevrolet Malibu.

Authorities said Stone was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“This is truly a sad day, and for our area’s education community,” Lee’s Summit High School said in a statement. “Please join us in keeping the Stone family in your thoughts as we work to support each other in the coming days.”

The 47-year-old was an employee with the school district for 25 years and had taught at the high school since 2000.

School officials said Stone’s husband, Robert, is a teacher at Bernard Campbell Middle School, and they have two children.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New development in West Springfield shows plans.
New shopping development could be coming to west Springfield
Wheeler's Furniture store, which started in the late 1920's under a different name in downtown...
Furniture store with 90-plus year history in Springfield is closing its doors
They barely knew each other at a Moline, Illinois high school but started dating almost 50...
Springfield couple gets married on Valentine’s Day after meeting on high school reunion Facebook page
The wind will blow between 20-30 mph at times, keeping our wind chill mainly in the 20s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny But Cold Friday
Chiefs fan rally at Super Bowl Championship celebration in Kansas City.
PICTURES: Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate another Super Bowl with parade

Latest News

High temperatures will run in the low 40s Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny But Cold Friday
FILE - Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team,...
Tim McCarver, big league catcher and broadcaster, dies at 81
Officials say 67-year-old Chunli Zhao is in custody after seven people were killed in two...
Worker pleads not guilty to killing 7 at California farms
Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott says more kids are committing violent crimes.
Greene County sheriff sees increase in violent crimes with kids
OTC launching projects to address 2 worker shortages