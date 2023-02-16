Lake Ozark (Mo.) Police Dept. looking to add hiring incentives

By Marina Silva
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Lake Ozark Police Department is looking to add a hiring incentive to get more officers on the road.

“We’re just really trying to recruit and build the team we have and get the right people in. We felt like by offering this that it would bring some experience in already, people through the training process, we’d be able to do some in-house training, and they’d be able to start on the road right away for us,” said Chief Jeff Christensen.

Officer Isaiah Huff has been a patrol officer for Lake Ozark for a little more than a year. He says it gets busy in the summer.

“In the summertime, and what I mean summertime, I mean, from February to September, we have a lot of events that are fun to work, you get to interact with a lot of people,” said Officer Huff.

He hopes the new incentive will bring in great co-workers.

”It has the potential to hopefully bring in a lot of good officers. We need people because during the summertime,” said Officer Huff.

The police chief asks for a $2,500 incentive for two new hires. They would get $1,500 upfront and another $1,000 after six months. He got the idea from some of his past jobs.

For Officer Huff, he says this community is more than just a job for anyone who applies.

”Being a police officer in Lake Ozark is more than a job for me. It’s the same streets that I grew up on. So there’s everywhere that I patrol. I can remember a memory or a time in my life when I was on that road. It’s more than a job for me,” said Officer Huff.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield police investigating body found near Kansas Expressway.
Police: Skeletal remains found near Arc of the Ozarks on Kansas Expressway
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gets dunked after their win against the Philadelphia...
CHIEFS PARADE: What you need to know for Wednesday’s parade
They barely knew each other at a Moline, Illinois high school but started dating almost 50...
Springfield couple gets married on Valentine’s Day after meeting on high school reunion Facebook page
A few thunderstorms are possible tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few Storms Tonight
Chiefs fan rally at Super Bowl Championship celebration in Kansas City.
PICTURES: Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate another Super Bowl with parade

Latest News

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the...
Royals’ Brady Singer loses in salary arbitration
A few thunderstorms are possible tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few Storms Tonight
Wheeler's Furniture store, which started in the late 1920's under a different name in downtown...
Furniture store with 90-plus year history in Springfield is closing its doors
Furniture store with 90-plus year history in Springfield is closing its doors