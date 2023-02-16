Leigh’s Lost and Found:

The do's and don'ts when your cat goes missing
The do's and don'ts when your cat goes missing(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, what you should, and should not do if your cat goes missing.

There are a lot of tips and tricks people say you should try to get your cat home, but there’s one common myth that actually doesn’t help at all.

“Most cats around found within 24 and 48 hours to a week.”

As the founder of cat rescue Watching Over Whiskers, Marci Bowling knows what to do if any of her kitties go missing.

What she won’t do is follow the advice to put your cat’s litter box outside to lure them home. That will actually lure other cats and animals to your property and keep your cat away.

Marci tells us, “that can totally redirect a cat if you’ve created a perimeter where you have other animals peeing and marking and spraying. They don’t have to see that the two neighbor Toms are out there, they smell them, long before they ever get to their property so we create that barrier then for them to want to come home. They don’t feel like they can.”

Instead, Marci says to start the search inside your own home.

She says, “Im going to tear up my house. I’m going to look under mattresses and sofas, I’m going to turn chairs over. I’m going to make sure that there’s no way that the cat isn’t hiding.”

Then, move your search outside and remember cats usually don’t stray far.

“Statistics say 128 to 164 feet. So not even the length of a football field.”

Cats love to hide so look up, look down and look under things. Still no luck? Start posting on my Leigh’s Lost and Found page and other lost pet sites.

Marci says, “I’m going to send those links to my vet. I’m going to call my microchip company if the cat is chipped and immediately let them know and make sure my contact information is up to date.”

Marci says doing the legwork every day your cat is missing is key to getting them back. And she says to never give up hope.

“We’ve reunited cats missing a year.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New development in West Springfield shows plans.
New shopping development could be coming to west Springfield
Wheeler's Furniture store, which started in the late 1920's under a different name in downtown...
Furniture store with 90-plus year history in Springfield is closing its doors
They barely knew each other at a Moline, Illinois high school but started dating almost 50...
Springfield couple gets married on Valentine’s Day after meeting on high school reunion Facebook page
Chiefs fan rally at Super Bowl Championship celebration in Kansas City.
PICTURES: Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate another Super Bowl with parade
The wind will blow between 20-30 mph at times, keeping our wind chill mainly in the 20s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms are gone, but the cold has arrived

Latest News

Storm damages trees, buildings in Marion County, Ark.
PICTURES: Storm damages trees, buildings in Marion County, Ark.
Tracking a nice warm up into the weekend
The wind will blow between 20-30 mph at times, keeping our wind chill mainly in the 20s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms are gone, but the cold has arrived
Prices for used cars are falling, but insurance premiums appear to be climbing.
Used car prices drop as other costs rise