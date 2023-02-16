Mast’s 11 help Bradley knock off Missouri State

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Rienk Mast and Malevy Leons each had 11 points to help Bradley beat Missouri State 64-54 on Wednesday night.

Mast added five rebounds for the Braves (20-8, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Darius Hannah shot 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points. It was the seventh win in a row for the Braves.

Donovan Clay led the way for the Bears (14-13, 10-7) with 16 points. Alston Mason added 14 points for Missouri State. In addition, Chance Moore had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

