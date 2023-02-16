Missouri, Kansas governors participate in Chiefs celebration

The governors of Missouri and Kansas both participated in the Chiefs celebration that took...
The governors of Missouri and Kansas both participated in the Chiefs celebration that took place on Wednesday.((Via @GovParsonMO and @GovLauraKelly on Twitter))
By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The governors of Missouri and Kansas both participated in the Chiefs celebration that took place in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon.

Each posted about the experience on social media.

“Chiefs Kingdom came together in Kansas City to celebrate our CHIEFS!” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said. “Missouri’s team is once again World Champions! Great to be at the victory parade & rally for Super Bowl 57!”

“It is an honor to be in the Victory Parade today in @KansasCity to continue to celebrate our @Chiefs,” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said. “It’s always a good day to be part of #ChiefsKingdom!”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield police investigating body found near Kansas Expressway.
Police: Skeletal remains found near Arc of the Ozarks on Kansas Expressway
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gets dunked after their win against the Philadelphia...
CHIEFS PARADE: What you need to know for Wednesday’s parade
They barely knew each other at a Moline, Illinois high school but started dating almost 50...
Springfield couple gets married on Valentine’s Day after meeting on high school reunion Facebook page
A few thunderstorms are possible tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few Storms Tonight
Chiefs fan rally at Super Bowl Championship celebration in Kansas City.
PICTURES: Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate another Super Bowl with parade

Latest News

A few thunderstorms are possible tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few Storms Tonight
Wheeler's Furniture store, which started in the late 1920's under a different name in downtown...
Furniture store with 90-plus year history in Springfield is closing its doors
Furniture store with 90-plus year history in Springfield is closing its doors
Know about extended warranty offers and price match policies.
What to know before you buy a big appliance during Presidents Day Sales
New development in West Springfield shows plans.
New shopping development could be coming to west Springfield