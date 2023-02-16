Texas A&M continues charge to top of SEC sinking Arkansas

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
(AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 18 points and Dexter Dennis had a double-double and Texas A&M closed to within a game of the top of the SEC standings, beating Arkansas 62-56 on Wednesday night.

Texas A&M (19-7, 11-2) drew within a game of conference leader and top-ranked Alabama (12-1) after No. 10 Tennessee (9-4) beat the Crimson Tide 68-59 earlier in the night.

Dennis scored 14 points and had 11 rebounds and Tyrece Radford scored 12 for the Aggies who are off to their best conference start in program history. Reserve Andersson Garcia snared 10 rebounds for Texas A&M.

Texas A&M shot just 35.4% (19 of 52) but helped its cause shooting 81.8% (18 of 22) from the foul line and only committing nine turnovers. The Aggies led for just 5:02.

Davonte Davis scored 14 points for the Razorbacks (17-9, 6-7) and Makhi Mitchell scored 11 with nine rebounds.

Henry Coleman III made two foul shots with 4:29 left to bring the Aggies into a 53-all tie, Dennis made a layup and Texas A&M led for the remainder.

Anthony Black’s three-point play with 12 seconds left were Arkansas’ first points since a pair of Makhi Mitchell foul shots with 5:54 left gave the Razorbacks their last lead at 53-51. Arkansas missed its last six shots, missed its last three foul shots and committed a pair of turnovers.

Hayden Hefner’s 3-pointer at the horn before intermission carried through the break and ignited a 17-4 run that saw the Aggies turn a 33-21 deficit into a 38-37 lead within the first four minutes of the second half.

Arkansas hosts Florida on Saturday. Texas A&M travels to face Missouri on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New development in West Springfield shows plans.
New shopping development could be coming to west Springfield
Wheeler's Furniture store, which started in the late 1920's under a different name in downtown...
Furniture store with 90-plus year history in Springfield is closing its doors
They barely knew each other at a Moline, Illinois high school but started dating almost 50...
Springfield couple gets married on Valentine’s Day after meeting on high school reunion Facebook page
Chiefs fan rally at Super Bowl Championship celebration in Kansas City.
PICTURES: Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate another Super Bowl with parade
The wind will blow between 20-30 mph at times, keeping our wind chill mainly in the 20s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today is all about the cold

Latest News

O-Zone: Kickapoo 74, Joplin 48
O-Zone: Kickapoo 74, Joplin 48
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the...
Royals’ Brady Singer loses in salary arbitration
The governors of Missouri and Kansas both participated in the Chiefs celebration that took...
Missouri, Kansas governors participate in Chiefs celebration
Eric Stonestreet was in Kansas City for the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.
Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle join Chiefs Kingdom for Super Bowl parade