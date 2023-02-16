What’s Going Around: February 13-17

We're discussing Patrick Mahomes' ankle sprain and lower Covid-19 and flu numbers this week.
By Jackie Garrity
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chiefs Kingdom is still basking in the glow of Sunday night’s Super Bowl victory. During the second quarter, fans sat in terror as quarterback Patrick Mahomes nursed his high ankle sprain again. After halftime, a rejuvenated Mahomes emerged from the locker room with many wondering, how did his trainers do it”?

“So that probably was not any injection, it probably was more a re-taping, focusing on the stress points,” said Dr. Jamie Jones with CoxHealth. “I’ve had high ankle and the fact that he got it out the first time was impressive, but it’s also a testament to how good athletic trainers can be and professionals in that area because there he wasn’t as mobile.”

Meanwhile, in other health news, CoxHealth physicians are breathing a sigh of relief as flu season appears to be winding down.

“Flu has dropped well below the community prevalence that would indicate using a rapid testing,” said Dr. Jones. “Those rapid tests for flu are not very accurate at this point, because the levels are so low. so that’s fantastic, as we kind of have moved through that first bump of respiratory symptoms and seasons.”

Dr. Jones also said Covid-19 numbers are down as well.

“We’ve continued to see a little bit of a downturn with the sheer volume,” said Dr. Jones. “In total, Covid-19 has really dropped off. The community prevalence is still just barely above the level for which the rapid testing is still accurate.”

Dr. Jones said as flu season ends, allergy season is coming back and now is the time to start preparing.

“This is that time of year that usually your immunologist or allergen allergen specialist will tell you, towards the end of February at least in this area, is a good time to start your anti-allergy or antihistamines if you are a person that utilizes those type, those types of medications,” said Dr. Jones. “Now is when you want to make sure you’ve got those refills and ready to get those start those medications.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

