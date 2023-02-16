On Your Side: What to know before you buy a big appliance during Presidents Day Sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Presidents Day sales are in full swing this weekend. This is the best time of the year to buy a big appliance, like a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer.

No doubt there are deals to be had. Just make sure it’s worth your hard-earned money. Read reviews and ratings because brands vary in performance.

“There are generally not brands that are universally great or universally bad,” said Paul Hope with Consumer Reports. “We see uneven results. One brand might make great French Door Refrigerator and so-so stoves.”

Expect a new appliance to last one decade.

“Where we really see some difference is how trouble-free those ten years might be,” said Hope.

Consider these factors to repair or replace.

How old is the appliance?

How much will repair will cost?

How does that compare to what you paid when you purchased the appliance?

Always consider the family budget. Maybe it just makes sense for your wallet to repair now and start saving to replace it. Or use your tax refund and replace it.

At checkout, you’ll be asked if you want an extended warranty.

“For most people, skip the extended warranty. It’s just extra money, and you’re more likely to save by setting that aside and saving for a possible repair,” said Hope.

A good deal does not always mean good customer service.

“If there’s a store where you really want to buy your appliances, even if they have higher prices, it’s just worth asking to see if they have a price match policy. Most major retailers do. If there’s a local store in your area where they have a good reputation of helping people out down the road, it’s absolutely worth looking into that and price match one of the big box stores,” said Hope.

It’s not just major appliances. Presidents Day sales are historically the best time to buy a mattress.

“You should never pay full price for a mattress,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports. “If you’re in the market for one right now, wait until the end of the month. That’s when all of the major brands are going to have their best discounts.”

Keep your purchase receipt and manuals. Keep these in a folder in a safe place. These papers will come in handy if you need a repair or sell your home.

Don’t forget to register major appliances. That way, you are notified if there’s a recall.

