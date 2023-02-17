Absentee voting for Missouri’s April election to open next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The window to cast an absentee ballot in Missouri’s April election is set to open up next week.

Those unable to make it to the polls this next election day can begin voting Tuesday, February 21, at 8 a.m.

Greene County workers are busy checking voting machines to ensure every vote is properly counted. Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says the devices are put through rigorous testing before and after each election.

“Every machine, including the absentee machines, has been certified by bipartisan teams. They’re going to take the test deck specific to the polling location they’re at. They’re going to run that through to make sure it’s accurately tabulating their votes as they’re casting it. Then after the election, they’ll go back through and run that test again, and then we’ll actually do a hand count,” said Schoeller.

Voters must provide a valid reason why they need an absentee ballot until two weeks prior to the election.

After that, no excuse is required.

