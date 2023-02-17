Addressing workforce shortage: OTC to expand practical nursing, surgical tech programs and add training for plumbing trade

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Technical Community College is about to launch two major building projects in an effort to combat workforce shortages.

One deals with healthcare, the other in plumbing.

In a news release this week OTC announced that its Board of Trustees had approved funding for both projects with 70 percent of the costs covered from grant funding.

OTC’s Lincoln Hall, the historic home of Springfield’s former African-American high school, is getting over $400,000 in indoor remodeling and $1.5 million to expand the building’s practical nursing and surgical technology labs.

A $1.5 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) will provide most of the project’s funding. The HRSA grant is congressionally directed funding, which former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt secured for the college before his retirement in 2022.

The goal is to get more professionals trained in an industry that is woefully understaffed at every level.

“You name it. From a healthcare standpoint we need to double our output just to meet the basic needs of our community,” said Aaron Light, OTC’s Dean of Health Services. “Basically a thousand registered nurses need to be hired in our four county area just to meet the needs and deal with the turnover. Currently Missouri State, Cox College and OTC produces about 400-500 so we need to double that. On the surgical tech end they need about 40-50 to meet their needs and we produce about 18-20.

The new practical nursing lab will allow OTC to graduate 24 additional nurses annually. According to the Missouri Hospital Association (MHA), southwest Missouri has more than 100 practical nursing vacancies yearly.

The surgical technology changes will double the size of the program’s laboratory facilities and increase its student capacity by 30 percent. Surgical technologists assist physicians in the operating room.

Even though the college is expanding its capability to train more students, there’s still the question of whether people will be interested in the jobs available.

“There is concern,” Light admitted. “You assume if you build it they will come but that’s not always the case. For me it’s not just the high school kids. It’s figuring out a way to get those 25-35 year-olds who work in retail to consider coming into healthcare.”

And as to his recruiting pitch to get people to consider a vocation change?

“It’s about having that ability to go home and know that I impacted somebody’s life when they were at their lowest,” Light said of the job satisfaction. “That would be something that would make me feel good about what I do on a day-to-day basis.”

Meanwhile OTC is spending $1.8 million to turn a greenhouse space at the southeast corner of the Industry Transportation Technology Center into a plumbing program that will debut in 2024.

That industry’s workforce shortage has been developing ever since the evolution of technology resulted in people being told that computer-related careers were the only ones that would survive.

“This program is speaking to where we are in terms of a society where a generation ago fewer people accessed skill trades to be able to do this type of work,” said Matt Hudson, OTC’s Dean of Technical Education. “We really have a workforce shortage that’s like no other before and I think we’re doing a lot of good by correcting where we took a wrong turn a generation ago. Back then we were inaccurate in our predictions of a future workforce. We still have hands-on things that require this type of worker and that need is never going to go away. So here we are trying to play catch-up now.”

A $1.3 million grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development will provide most of the funding and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center forecasts plumbing as one of the Ozark region’s fastest-growing professions.

“It’s a very valid career with a high opportunity for making a good living,” Hudson pointed out. “And most people who enroll in the program will qualify for a significant amount of their cost to be covered as we have grant money available and the state has a couple of programs (Fast Track and SkillUP) that can be applied for.”

And while the plumbing program is mainly geared towards those with no previous experience....

“Another part of the program will be to take the existing workforce in the plumbing industry and provide them with skills that maybe their employer is looking to give them to provide some advancement opportunities within the company,” Hudson said.

