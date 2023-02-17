Athlete of the Week: Wil Carlton, Marionville basketball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Marionville boy’s basketball team is having a historic year.

The Comets are on a 14-game win streak which is the longest in program history.

A huge part of that success is one of the best athletes to ever come through Marionville.

Sports are a part of Wil Carlton’s DNA.

“I feel like I get to really be myself when it comes to sports,” said Wil.

Sports also keep him busy.

CLICK HERE FOR THIS FULL STORY

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.