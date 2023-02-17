Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody

The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATE CO., Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - Six people are dead in Mississippi after a series of shootings Friday.

The shootings all happened within the Arkabutla community, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance.

The first incident happened outside a store on Arkabutla Road around 11 a.m. A man was shot and killed there.

A woman was also killed inside a home on Bend Road. A man was also injured, but appeared to have been hit by an object.

Deputies spotted the suspect inside a vehicle on Arkabutla Dam Road and he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect’s identity has not been revealed.

Deputies later found four more people who had been killed. Two were found inside a home and two were found outside on Arkabutla Dam Road, not far from the suspect’s home.

The suspect has not yet been identified but is expected to be charged soon.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation.

Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statement on social media, saying it was believed the gunman acted alone.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New development in West Springfield shows plans.
New shopping development could be coming to west Springfield
Wheeler's Furniture store, which started in the late 1920's under a different name in downtown...
Furniture store with 90-plus year history in Springfield is closing its doors
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ were killed in a car accident.
Kansas City police identify officer, K-9 killed in crash
Storm damages buildings in Bruno, Ark.
TORNADO CONFIRMED: 2 injured from a damaging storm in Marion County, Ark. on Thursday morning
Even with sunshine back in action, it will be quite cool today. Fortunately, warmer...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming trend continues this weekend

Latest News

A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks during a news conference on spending, Wednesday, Dec. 14,...
Sen. Rick Scott alters policy plan to exempt Social Security and Medicare from sunsetting
It’s time to grab your girlfriends and head out to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for a Saturday...
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 3,900 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 300+ daily new cases
Terry Eugene Michel, 58, has been charged with animal cruelty after his dogs were found shot to...
Dog owner charged with animal cruelty after his dogs found shot to death