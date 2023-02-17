Camden County authorities investigate suspicious death

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death south of Camdenton.

Deputies responded on Thursday after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive man in a home. Deputies found Thomas E. Gifford, 62, dead on the floor of the residence.

Investigators say Gifford’s friend called 911 because he had not heard from him in several days. They say they discovered evidence in the home, leading them to believe the death is suspicious.

