CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate a half dozen burglaries in eastern Greene County

4600 E. Diamond Woods Lane The crime happened in late January to mid February while the homeowners were gone on vacation. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives are investigating a half dozen high dollar burglaries in eastern Greene County. Investigators believe the crime spree is connected to two burglaries in late January of 2022. Then last week, thieves hit four more homes. Detectives say the value of the stolen items and cash from the six cases totals well above $130,000.

In each case, the thieves get into the home through a back door by breaking the glass. The first burglary happened on East Diamond Woods Lane sometime in late January to mid-February last year, when the homeowners had gone out of town. The thieves stole more than $15,000 in jewelry. The second burglary happened on South Natural Bridge on January 22nd last year. Detectives noted similarities in the crimes.

Then fast forward to February of 2023. Homeowners reported four more burglaries in eastern Greene County. Detectives say one happened on East Peachtree Circle sometime between February 6 and February 10. Thieves hit three more homes on February 8, one on East Spruce Drive and two in the Highland Springs neighborhood. Investigators noted some new home construction happening near the two houses that were burglarized in Highland Springs.

Security video from one of those homes on East Eaglescliffe Drive in Highland Springs shows the two burglars wearing clothing and face coverings similar to the burglary on East Diamonds Woods Lane last year. Deputy Paige Rippee with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office describes the intruders as having a thin build, possibly weighing between 150 and 175 pounds, wearing backpacks and gaiters to cover their faces. Investigators believe the burglars are both men, possibly in their 20′s. Detectives also point out, you can hear the men speaking in Spanish in some of the surveillance video.

Detectives encourage homeowners who are leaving for an extended amount of time to review their security system and consider upgrades to lighting, cameras and alarms. Investigators also urge you to make sure your alarm system is set to call authorities first, or at the same time it notifies the security company. A delayed call will only give burglars more time to go through your house.

If you recognize the men or have any information on these crimes, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

