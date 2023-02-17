Eagles’ Jason Kelce thanks Chiefs Kingdom for donations

FILE: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce talks to the media before an NFL football workout,...
FILE: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce talks to the media before an NFL football workout, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(Chris Szagola | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Days after losing the Super Bowl to his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce took to Instagram to thank fans of the Kansas City Chiefs for donations to his foundation.

Jason, the brother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, began the (Be)Philly Foundation in October 2022 with a goal to improve the lives of Philadelphia’s youth.

After Sunday’s 38-35 win for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, fans from Kansas City helped push the foundation past its fundraiser goal of $100,000.

“Although it really sucks that we lost the Super Bowl, it has humbled me greatly to see the support that my foundation has gotten in the last 48 hours,” Jason said on Instagram. “Largely coming from our opponents last Sunday, we have no exceeded our initial online fundraising goal of $100,000.”

Many fans donated $14.90 a combination of each of the Kelce brothers’ jersey number.

“Chiefs Kingdom sure knows how to win with class, and I cannot thank you all enough for supporting the (Be)Philly Foundation’s mission here in Philadelphia,” Kelce wrote on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Travis and Jason released a new episode of their New Heights podcast, detailing the Super Bowl and talking about the attention their family received as the first duo of brothers to compete against each other in the Super Bowl.

READ MORE: Kelce brothers emotional after watching their mom ‘shine’ during Super Bowl week

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New development in West Springfield shows plans.
New shopping development could be coming to west Springfield
Wheeler's Furniture store, which started in the late 1920's under a different name in downtown...
Furniture store with 90-plus year history in Springfield is closing its doors
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ were killed in a car accident.
Kansas City police identify officer, K-9 killed in crash
Storm damages buildings in Bruno, Ark.
TORNADO CONFIRMED: 2 injured from a damaging storm in Marion County, Ark. on Thursday morning
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says

Latest News

Even with sunshine back in action, it will be quite cool today. Fortunately, warmer...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming trend continues this weekend
Faith Luckey, 11, disappeared from an area on West Lombard Street on February 3.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police ask for help in locating missing Springfield girl; man charged in disappearance
Highlandville mayor says inactive police force could come back.
Highlandville, Mo. mayor says inactive police force could return
Pennsylvania’s Governor Josh Shapiro is fulfilling the Super Bowl 57 bets he made with Kansas...
PA governor fulfills Super Bowl bets with KS, MO governors’