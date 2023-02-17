ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police ask for help in locating missing Springfield girl; man charged in disappearance

Faith Luckey, 11, disappeared from an area on West Lombard Street on February 3.
Faith Luckey, 11, disappeared from an area on West Lombard Street on February 3.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a girl police believe in danger.

Faith Luckey, 11, disappeared from an area on West Lombard Street on February 3. She ran away from state custody.

Prosecutors charged Gary Huntley, 49, with child kidnapping in the incident. Police say Huntley is an associate of her mother’s. They say in the past, Huntley has claimed the girl was his daughter. That is untrue.

Police believe he was in the Springfield area as of February 16. If you know anything about this case, immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

