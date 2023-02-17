Family battles CVS for baby’s lifesaving meds

Charlotte's mom and dad have been fighting for access to her lifesaving medicine. (WBZ, KARLA AND JOSHUA VALLIERE, CNN)
By WBZ staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (WBZ) – Since the day she was born, baby Charlotte has been a fighter. The 1-year-old twin was born with one lung and given a 20% chance to survive.

“It’s been hard, but it’s worth it,” said her mother, Karla Valliere.

She beat those odds to reunite with her sister, making national and international headlines.

“Having them just be themselves, that makes every single tear, every single hour of stress, everything else worth it,” Karla Valliere said.

But her mom and dad have been fighting another battle: Access to her lifesaving medicine.

The family has been in a complicated, bureaucratic fight with provider CVS Caremark ever since they moved to Boston from San Diego in January.

“We didn’t understand why,” said her father, Joshua Valliere.

They said the pharmacy kept denying the refill requests for the medicine Charlotte has been taking her entire life.

“It became not about what she needed but more so, we’ve got to go through this and that and this and that,” her dad said. “And then constant denials, which made no sense to even my doctors.”

Baby Charlotte had gone six days without her medicine. Their pediatrician, Dr. Daniel Summers, intervened, calling out the company on social media.

I just thought, ‘If nothing else is going to work, I am going to make Caremark look bad.’ Because they should,” Summers said.

The company responded, saying the request was initially denied because the drug fell outside FDA-approved indications and uses in recognized clinical literature.

After an appeal, the family was successful. In a statement, CVS said it had stayed in touch with the family and were pleased to inform them that the medication would be covered.

“The consequences for something very adverse happening (without maintained care) are pretty significant,” Summers said.

Now, Charlotte’s family can focus on what matters, their little loved one surviving, thriving and never giving up without a good fight.

“We’ll continue to do whatever it takes to give them the best chances to succeed and be happy,” mom said.

