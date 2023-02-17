Firefighters rescue dog from house fire near Brighton, Mo.

Several fire crews respond to house fire near Brighton.
Several fire crews respond to house fire near Brighton.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - On Friday morning, several fire departments responded to a house fire near Brighton, Mo.

The house fire happened on North Richland Road, just off State Highway 13, at around 6 a.m. When crews arrived, they found most of the flames were in the attic and roof. According to Ebenezer Fire Protection District Chief Heath Dalton, the family that lives in the house was not home. Crews did rescue a dog from the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

