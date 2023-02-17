FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming trend continues this weekend
Mild next week before our next storm system approaches
Good Friday afternoon, everyone. After dealing with our last storm system that left us cold and cloudy for Thursday, we have really started to improve things so far today. Thanks to high pressure in control at the surface with an upper-level ridge ready to slide in, we are set to see a warming trend continue through the rest of the weekend.
Compared to yesterday’s temperatures stuck in the 30s during the day, today is an improvement with dry air, a light breeze and sunny skies. It will still be a cool and below-normal day with highs in the lower 40s in the Missouri Ozarks and middle 40s in northern Arkansas.
Low temperatures tonight should be in the middle to upper 20s, but a light southwest breeze will be blowing and I anticipate temperatures will hold pretty steady after dropping this evening. Saturday will likely start with plenty of sunshine, but an upper wave will cause cloud cover to move in quickly during the afternoon.
Our returning south wind will be a bit breezy between 10 and 20 mph during the afternoon with gusts trying to push near 25 mph.
Even with increasing clouds, warmer air coming in with the south breeze will push highs back into the lower 50s across the Ozarks for Saturday afternoon.
With a quick disturbance passing through Saturday evening, there may be enough mid-level moisture to cause the radar to show some scattered showers Saturday evening. However, lower-level dry air means that a couple spots could maybe see a few sprinkles on an otherwise quiet Saturday evening.
The warming trend will continue Sunday and into early next week with highs back in the 60s across the area.
After a quiet Sunday, a very weak front will settle into the area sometime Sunday evening or early Monday. That, along with a quick upper-level disturbance, will try to bring a few showers into play early Monday morning. Otherwise, our Monday is looking mainly dry.
The upper-level setup will continue to keep highs in the middle 60s through early next week with highs near 67° certainly possible by Wednesday. However, Wednesday is when a stronger storm system will come into the picture. While there’s still some disagreement on how it will track across the area and when it will come through, Wednesday will be our next best chance for rain and even some thunderstorms. If things line up the wrong way, the potential could be there for some strong thunderstorms by Wednesday. This system is still several days out, though. We have plenty of time to watch how this will develop and pass on through.
One thing’s for sure about Wednesday’s system, though. Once it passes, it will bring our mild streak to an end. After middle 60s Monday and Tuesday, highs will come close to 70 on Wednesday. Behind the system, highs will drop back into the 40s on Thursday.
After we inch close to 49° with partly sunny skies by next Friday, I am keeping an eye on more possible rain chances by late Friday and into Saturday of next weekend. Temperatures appear to stay close to average (if not slightly above) as we work through next weekend.
