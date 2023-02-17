FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming trend continues this weekend

Good Friday afternoon, everyone. After dealing with our last storm system that left us cold and cloudy for Thursday, we have really started to improve things so far today. Thanks to high pressure in control at the surface with an upper-level ridge ready to slide in, we are set to see a warming trend continue through the rest of the weekend.

With high pressure in control at the surface and a returning upper-level ridge, our warming trend kicks off today and lasts through the weekend. (KY3)

Compared to yesterday’s temperatures stuck in the 30s during the day, today is an improvement with dry air, a light breeze and sunny skies. It will still be a cool and below-normal day with highs in the lower 40s in the Missouri Ozarks and middle 40s in northern Arkansas.

Even with sunshine back, it will be a cool day across the Ozarks. (KY3)

Low temperatures tonight should be in the middle to upper 20s, but a light southwest breeze will be blowing and I anticipate temperatures will hold pretty steady after dropping this evening. Saturday will likely start with plenty of sunshine, but an upper wave will cause cloud cover to move in quickly during the afternoon.

Ahead of a quick upper-level disturbance, some clouds will return for Saturday. (KY3)

Our returning south wind will be a bit breezy between 10 and 20 mph during the afternoon with gusts trying to push near 25 mph.

While not as windy as earlier this week, a good south breeze will warm us up for Saturday. (KY3)

Even with increasing clouds, warmer air coming in with the south breeze will push highs back into the lower 50s across the Ozarks for Saturday afternoon.

Despite increasing clouds, a returning south wind will push highs back into the 50s Saturday. (KY3)

With a quick disturbance passing through Saturday evening, there may be enough mid-level moisture to cause the radar to show some scattered showers Saturday evening. However, lower-level dry air means that a couple spots could maybe see a few sprinkles on an otherwise quiet Saturday evening.

While the radar could suggest a few showers Saturday evening, dry air in the lower levels will prevent a damper on evening plans. (KY3)

The warming trend will continue Sunday and into early next week with highs back in the 60s across the area.

While dry across the area, temperatures will be above normal to start next week out. (KY3)

After a quiet Sunday, a very weak front will settle into the area sometime Sunday evening or early Monday. That, along with a quick upper-level disturbance, will try to bring a few showers into play early Monday morning. Otherwise, our Monday is looking mainly dry.

Another quick disturbance by early Monday morning could bring in a few showers for some. (KY3)

The upper-level setup will continue to keep highs in the middle 60s through early next week with highs near 67° certainly possible by Wednesday. However, Wednesday is when a stronger storm system will come into the picture. While there’s still some disagreement on how it will track across the area and when it will come through, Wednesday will be our next best chance for rain and even some thunderstorms. If things line up the wrong way, the potential could be there for some strong thunderstorms by Wednesday. This system is still several days out, though. We have plenty of time to watch how this will develop and pass on through.

A stronger storm system next Wednesday will bring us our next best chance for rain and thunderstorms. Depending on the setup, it could also try to bring some strong thunderstorms our way. (KY3)

One thing’s for sure about Wednesday’s system, though. Once it passes, it will bring our mild streak to an end. After middle 60s Monday and Tuesday, highs will come close to 70 on Wednesday. Behind the system, highs will drop back into the 40s on Thursday.

A strong storm system by Wednesday will put an end to the mild streak across the area. (KY3)

After we inch close to 49° with partly sunny skies by next Friday, I am keeping an eye on more possible rain chances by late Friday and into Saturday of next weekend. Temperatures appear to stay close to average (if not slightly above) as we work through next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.