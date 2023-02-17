KY3 hosts the Women’s Show at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -It’s time to grab your girlfriends and head out to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for a Saturday full of fun. The 2nd annual Women’s Show is happening Saturday. There is going to be all kinds of fun girly things.

Fashion, food, and relaxation is what it’s all about. There will be more than 170 vendors with everything from hair and make-up tips and products but it’s not just about shopping. There will be live performances and demonstrations. Springfield Little Theater and Dynamic Edge Martial Arts will be there, and Convoy Women, Stand Aginst Trafficking, and GYN Cancer Alliance will be on the Pinegar Honda Stage discussing Women’s safety.

“We have the West Hall obviously full as we did last year, but we’ve incorporated the East Hall this year, which has the AR workshop area where you can do crafts here at the show and register when a ladies night out,” said Event Coordinator Larry Krouck. “We also have the cooking stage and several other vendors over there that are new this year.”

Jordan Valley Community Health Center will be on the Pinegar Honda Stage to discuss the Show Me Healthy Women Program and talk about the importance of having early annual screenings for breast and cervical cancer. Women’s Medical Respite will discuss developing community awareness about their important work with ill, unsheltered ladies. There will also be an extensive lineup of chiefs on the cooking stage, fixing all kinds of delicious dishes and a mimosa bar.

Allyssa Kelly of The Place will serve as the MC on the Pinegar Honda Stage. The Women’s Show will take place on Saturday, February 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $5

For more information, CLICK HERE or go to the KY3 Womens Show event page on Facebook.

